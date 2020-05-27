



(CBS SF) – Former Golden State Warriors star Stephen Jackson mourned the loss of his friend George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis has sparked national outrage.

Floyd, 46, died Monday night after being pinned to the ground while handcuffed with an officer’s knee on his neck. Video of the incident showed Floyd pleading that he could not breathe while the officer remained kneeling on his neck. Four police officers have since been fired.

Jackson, who was part of the 2007 “We Believe” Warriors team, said he grew up with Floyd in the same neighborhood in Houston, Texas.

“Floyd was my brother, man,” Jackson said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “We called each other ‘Twin,’ bruh. Everybody know me and Floyd called each other ‘Twin.’ My brother was only out there in Minnesota, he was changing his life, he went to Minnesota, he was driving trucks. I just sent him two, three boxes of clothes. My boy was doing what he was supposed to do, man, and y’all go kill my brother, man.”

Jackson went on to say he intended to travel to Minnesota.

Other figures in the sports world have expressed their outrage on social media, including Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who tweeted, “This is murder. Disgusting. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US????”

This is murder. Disgusting. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US???? https://t.co/wesEwd4Bb2 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 26, 2020

NBA superstar LeBron James posted to his Instagram Tuesday invoking former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest of police brutality and racial injustice saying “This….Is Why.”

