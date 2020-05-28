SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Five people were hospitalized late Wednesday night after a gunman opened fire in an apartment complex parking lot in San Jose’s Bonita neighborhood, authorities said.
San Jose police responded to reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. in the area of William Court and 24th St. Arriving officers discovered five victims at least three of them males in their 20s or 30s.
Video from the scene showed the three men being loaded into ambulances with leg wounds. They were talking with emergency workers and appeared to be suffering from non life threatening injuries.
Several officers were at the scene, taking part of the investigation which shutdown several streets. Police said the gunman walked up to the group and opened fire in a driveway at an apartment complex.
There was no information about a shooter who fled the scene and remained at large. More details were expected later Thursday morning.
