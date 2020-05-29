SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters were battling a 4-acre brush fire Friday that has engulfed an homeless encampment near San Jose Mineta International Airport.
Crews responded to the fire around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Coleman Avenue and University Avenue, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
It quickly spread through the encampment near the Guadalupe River, burning at least one vehicle, several makeshift shelters and tents. The San Jose Mercury News reported that a handful of homeless residents were rushing through the camp, gathering their belongings and trying to save what they can.
Large billows of smoke filled the sky and could be seen from miles away.
Coleman Avenue has been closed between West Heading Street and Emory Street, and West Heading Street is closed between Spring and Chestnut streets.
