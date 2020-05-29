



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Activists in San Jose marching to protest the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week on Friday afternoon shut down US Highway 101 in both directions in San Jose near Santa Clara Street for over an hour.

The group of what appeared to be around 100 protesters started blocking all southbound lanes of the highway near the Santa Clara Street freeway entrance at around 3:10 p.m. Some vehicles were managing to skirt their way around the crowd, but the southbound traffic backup was already stretching for miles.

Traffic had also been stopped in the northbound direction as CHP officers diverted cars off the freeway at Alum Rock Avenue. The exiting freeway traffic was also leading to gridlock on city streets in the area.

The main group of protesters blocked southbound lanes for the better part of an hour before walking across the freeway to the northbound side and eventually getting off US 101 at about 4:15 p.m.

However, CHP and San Jose police units could still be seen holding up southbound traffic after an initial group of vehicles was able to pass. Northbound traffic was moving again as of about 4:20 p.m.

There were some reports on confrontations between protesters and drivers on the freeway, including some broken vehicle windows. Protesters were also seen smashing the windows of San Jose police vehicles as well as flattening at least one tire and defacing the police SUVs with graffiti at Santa Clara Street.

The protesters appeared to be headed back to San Jose City Hall about a half mile away from where the group had blocked the freeway.

KPIX 5 reporter Len Ramirez was with the protest when the march wound its way to the Santa Clara Street freeway onramp.

As of 4 p.m., there were still several dozen protesters on the southbound lanes, while another group was gathered blocking the freeway entrance for Santa Clara Street, though CHP were already keeping drivers from entering 101 to minimize danger to the protesters already on the freeway.

Shortly afterwards, a group of San Jose police officers arrived on the scene and were walking towards the protesters, which had moved over the freeway barrier into the northbound lanes, freeing the southbound traffic to move.

The protest march over the death of Floyd at the hands of police on Memorial Day in Minneapolis started downtown earlier in the afternoon.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom spent a good portion of his coronavirus response update discussing Floyd’s death and the unrest it has triggered across the country.

Newsom called on the state’s residents to “be better as human beings” to fight racism and inequality and to be mindful in their protests over the terrible tragedy.

“I pray that all of us that want to express ourselves do so thoughtfully and gently, but forcefully, in terms of expressing themselves as they should and as they must,” said the governor.

