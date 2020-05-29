



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FOOD: DID SOMEONE SAY “POT PIE”?

Some people scream for ice cream but I pine for POT PIE. The wonderfully tasty wee corner store DOUGLAS at Sanchez in Noe Valley, SF has you covered with meals by the best of SF. My fave is the fired chicken pot pie box by BIRDSONG on offer for supper this Sunday. Hurry – these delish hugs of love in the form of a pot pie will fly off the shelves quickly. There are also meals available by Pizza Delfina, Nopalito and Rintaro.

https://shop.douglassf.com/#UonmKT

MUSIC: GOING GAGA

Lada GAGA’s army of LITTLE MONSTERS have something to get excited about and I am one of them. RAIN ON ME, a poppin, high octane, in your face music video with GaGa and @ARIANAGRANDE is out now. It’s from GAGA’s awesome and inspiring new release CHROMATICA available now for download or to order on VINYL! Join GAGA’s new release listening party today at 11am on Twitter. More here:

https://www.ladygaga.com/

EVENT: (re) LIVE BOTTLE ROCK NAPA

FRIDAY 5pm

Join me later today as we (re) LIVE some of the best moments from past Bottle Rocks. Today we go to Boogie Wonderland with Earth Wind & Fire and rock out with The Revivalists and Lord Huron. I’ll share some recap moments form the Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage too plus some special guests drop in for a chinwag. Log on and drop out and shake it out today at 5pm on BottleRock’s YouTube channel. See you in the chat room.

https://www.youtube.com/user/Bottlerocknapa

LEARN: A TRIP BACK IN TIME

You have an opportunity to become a guerilla historian by sharing historical photos around SF Neighbourhoods. Check the open history website to learn how to participate. Discover your hood’s past or check a lamppost or messageboard to unearth priceless historical information.

http://opensfhistory.org/news/2020/05/14/opensfhistory-in-the-streets/

BE MESMERIZED: SF BALLET GETS BOUND

San Francisco Ballet has taken the lead with SF Ballet at home : a free weekly series that offers an entire ballet from the company’s archives online. This week’s performance evocative BOUND under the music direction of Martin West, hits all the right notes. See the stream on Facebook, IGTV, YouTube and the SF Ballet web site.

www.sfballet.org/sf-ballet-home

LISTEN: RALLY CRY FOR CHANGE

Teenager Keedron Bryant is a rising gospel singer and his powerful song of unity and change, penned by his Mom is trending big time – with almost two million views. Singer WILL-iAM has rapped over it and everyone is talking about it. It’s both inspiring, heartbreaking and healing and comes on the heels of the tragic and unnecessary death of George Floyd.

INSTAGRAM @keedronbryant

SPORT: LETS PLAY BALL WITH JETER

Yankees legendary slugger Derek Jeter is being celebrated in a 64 hour webcast of his best moments. A fan or not, witness some of the best days in baseball by one of the greatest over two decades.

https://www.mlb.com/network/tv-schedule

FUN: HAIRCUT NIGHT IN AMERICA

FRIDAY 8pm on CBS.

Some of America’s most beloved celebs are gathering together tonight for “Haircut Night In America”. Perfectly coiffed couple Rebecca Romaine and Jerry O’Connel are among the participants. “It’s a trust fall on steroids trusting your spouse to cut your hair”, says Jerry O. And that reminds me I need a haircut. HELP!

https://www.cbs.com/shows/haircut-night-in-america/

LISTEN: A ROYAL PODCAST

The hit British TV show Downtown Abbey has a real life story playing out in the form of a podcast about Highclere Castle, home to the hit PBS series. Lady Fiona Carnarvon became the chatelaine of Highclere Castle eight years ago when she married 8th Earl of Carnarvon, George Herbert. In that time she’s become fascinated by the rich history of Highclere and by the extraordinary people who lived there over the centuries. The podcast is a fascinating listen, a right royal treat in fact and is available via iTunes or stitcher for download.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lady-carnarvons-official-podcast/id1514459633?i=1000475214335

FOODIE FUN: DRAG QUEEN COOK-OFF

Get tickets now for the 3rd Annual Drag Queen Cook off to be held June 15th. ‪May the kitchen capers commence as @juanitamore takes on @SisterRoma . Powered by @williamssonoma I will perform as EMCEE with judges including Top Chef Melissa King. Whisks at the ready my lovelies! ‬This benefits Trevor Project. Tickets available here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/williams-sonomas-drag-queen-cook-off-with-juanita-more-sister-roma-tickets-106001780178?ref=eios

Take care and stay healthy as you (SIP) shelter in place.

