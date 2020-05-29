SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old San Jose man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with a weekend stabbing that left one man dead and another severely injured, authorities announced Friday.

San Jose police said Miguel Angel Gomez-Vasquez and Liliana Frausto, both 23, were in custody on charges related to the Sunday night stabbing that claimed the life of Frank Ibarra and sent another unidentified man to the hospital with a stab wound.

Gomez-Vasquez was being held on murder charges while Frausto has been charged as on accessory after the fact.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Capitol Ave. at 7:55 p.m. Sunday after receiving calls reporting an altercation and stabbing.

Upon arrival, they discovered two adult male victims suffering from at least one stab wound each. The victims were transported to a local hospital where Ibarra was pronounced deceased a short time later. The second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The followup investigation identified Gomez-Vasquez and Frausto as the individuals responsible for the murder. They were taken into custody on Thursday and have been booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).