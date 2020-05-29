SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — The gradual reopening of municipal parking lots in Sausalito will continue this weekend in an effort to reduce congestion in the city’s downtown area, city officials said Friday.
Municipal Lots 1 and 2 will remain open all weekend. Lots 3 and 4 will stay closed, but will open if needed.
Residents, along with downtown merchants and their employees who are displaced by the closed lots should park in metered spaces on the street with their parking permits displayed on the rear bumper or their parking card on the vehicle’s dashboard.
Public health orders for Marin County area still in effect and the Sausalito Police Department will cite for non-essential travel, safe-distancing violations, and other violations of the health order, officials said.
For information on the most current Marin County Public Health Order please visit https://www.marinhhs.org/.
