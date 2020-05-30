EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Looters targeted several Emeryville retail establishments along Bay Street Saturday evening, storming into H&M, Best Buy, Lane Bryant, BevMo! and GameStop stores and racing out with merchandise.

Small groups were strolling through the retail district, choosing targets, smashing windows and then racing inside to rip off merchandise. Helicopter video showed looters with shopping carts full of merchandise and loading the stolen items into vehicles.

There were no demonstrations nearby protesting the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Saturday evening.

On Friday night, protests in San Jose and Oakland reeled out of control with dozens of people arrested, stores looted, fires set and police officers injured.

Emeryville police chief Jennifer G. Tejada had issued a statement Saturday asking for calm in her community.

“The protests in Oakland last night evolved into acts of violence and vandalism,” she said. “We are working with our neighboring agencies to ensure we are ready to respond and protect Emeryville and maintain the safety of our community members. We ask for your help in keeping everyone safe during these challenging times. Please continue to abide by the ‘Shelter in Place’ order so that you are protected from any potentially harmful activity that may occur this weekend.”

“Rest assured, we as sworn officers, are granted the authority to protect our community. We understand that we must do so with a blend of humanity, empathy, and fairness to maintain our public’s trust.”

Target company officials announced they were shutting down all their Bay Area stores for as much as 14 days because the outbreak of violence related to George Floyd demonstrations. Included in that shutdown was the massive Emeryville store.

On Friday night, a Target store was looted in downtown Oakland.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” the company said in a release. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”

Officials indicated the closings could last for at least 14 days.

“Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay,” the release said. “They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.”

The Bay Area stores impacted include Alameda, Bayfair, Central San Francisco, Central Berkeley, San Jose College Park, Colma, East Palo Alto, Fashion Island Foster City, Mountain View, North Hayward, Oakland, Pinole, Emeryville, Redwood City, Richmond, Serramonte, San Francisco Folsom St., San Francisco 13th St., South San Francisco, Tanforan, University Ave. Berkeley and West Lake Daly City.