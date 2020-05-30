MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Morgan Hill police were investigating a fatal drive-by shooting in the area of Butterfield Blvd overpass Friday afternoon.

Investigators said officers were dispatched to the area of the overpass at approximately 2:14 p.m. on reports of a possible shooting.

Arriving officer located an occupied vehicle stopped in the roadway. Inside was a male driver, who was unresponsive and had sustained a gunshot wound.

His female passenger was not shot but did sustain minor injuries.

The male driver had sustained a life-threatening head wound and died of his injuries at a local hospital. His identity was not being released until family members were notified.

During the investigation, it was determined the victim’s vehicle was traveling northbound o n Butterfield Blvd from Monterey Rd. The suspect vehicle pulled alongside and fired multiple shots striking it several times.

The wounded driver was able to drive his vehicle a short distance and came to rest in the roadway south of Fisher Ave.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle was believed to be a silver colored sedan occupied by multiple subjects. It was last seen traveling north on Butterfield Blvd at a high rate of speed.

Anyone that may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detectives Ryan Warren at 669 253-4894 ryan.warren@morganhill.ca.gov or Kathleen Price at 669 253-4985 kathleen.price@morganhill.ca.gov.