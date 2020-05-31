



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Sunday appealed to the public for tips as it investigates the shooting at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in downtown Oakland Friday night that killed one federal officer and wounded another.

The officer killed was identified as Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, of Pinole, the agency said in an update Sunday.

Underwood and another officer were struck by shots fired from a vehicle that pulled up at the building at 1301 Clay St. about 9:45 p.m.

Although the shooting happened while a large protest was taking place nearby in downtown Oakland, authorities have not said whether it was connected.

No motive has been determined and no arrests have been made.

Because both victims were on federal property and working on duty as contract security officers for the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service, the San Francisco office of the FBI is the lead agency in the investigation, in conjunction with the Oakland Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Any tips or information about the shooting can be made anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.

