DIABLO (CBS SF) — Cal Fire units have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire burning at Caballo Ranchero Court in the San Ramon Valley area late Monday morning, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the vegetation fire shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. The fire burning at Caballo Ranchero Court in the rural census designated area of Diablo had grown to two to three acres with winds fanning the flames.
#RancheroIC Units at scene of a vegetation fire at Caballo Ranchero Court in the San Ramon Valley Area reporting 2 to 3 acres wind driven heading uphill towards Mount Diablo requesting aircraft response. @calfireSCU @srvfpd pic.twitter.com/6eW7kljFeh
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 1, 2020
The fire was burning uphill toward Mount Diablo. Cal Fire initially requested air support to assist in battling the fire, but quick response from San Ramon Valley Fire helped stop forward progress within minutes of the initial report.
#RancherosIC Quick aggressive response from @srvfpd and @calfireSCU have stopped forward progression of the fire. Cancelling aircraft. pic.twitter.com/IRQBJTm66R
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 1, 2020
CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide more information as it becomes available.
