CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Cal Fire, Diablo, Mount Diablo, San Ramon Valley Fire

DIABLO (CBS SF) — Cal Fire units have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire burning at Caballo Ranchero Court in the San Ramon Valley area late Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the vegetation fire shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. The fire burning at Caballo Ranchero Court in the rural census designated area of Diablo had grown to two to three acres with winds fanning the flames.

The fire was burning uphill toward Mount Diablo. Cal Fire initially requested air support to assist in battling the fire, but quick response from San Ramon Valley Fire helped stop forward progress within minutes of the initial report.

CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Comments