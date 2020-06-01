RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Point Isabel Regional Shoreline in Richmond is reopening Monday with leash restrictions after being closed as part of the local health orders to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the East Bay Regional Park District.

The 23-acre shoreline park at the west end of Central Avenue in Richmond is popular for dog owners because of its policy that allows dogs to be off-leash as long as they are under the owner’s voice control.

However, the reopening Monday will be with the restriction to keep dogs on leash, a restriction in effect throughout all parks in the district.

“The on-leash reasoning is that off-leash dogs tend to group together. This leads their owners to convene as well, making it difficult to maintain the social distance of six feet designed to prevent spread of the virus,” the district said in a news release.

Signage notifying park users of the temporary leash restriction is being installed at the park, where restrooms and parking will be accessible again starting Monday. A cafe that provides dogs with washes and coffee and food will reopen on Thursday, according to the park district.

People can visit http://www.ebparks.org/coronavirus for the latest information about East Bay Regional Park District park closures and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

