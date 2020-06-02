Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Authorities with the FAA confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating the crash of a helicopter carrying three passengers in Fairfield.
FAA Pacific Division Communications Manager Ian Gregor confirmed that a Bell 206 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances near the intersection of Lyon Road and Soda Springs Road around 1:30 p.m.
The helicopter caught fire after crashing, Gregor said. The FAA said they believe there were three people on board the helicopter.
There was no word from authorities on the condition of the passengers. The FAA and NTSB will investigate the incident.
CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide additional updates as information is made available.
