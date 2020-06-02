



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

San Francisco Weighs Permanent COVID-19 Eviction Protections

SAN FRANCISCO — City officials in San Francisco are considering extending eviction protections that were put in place during COVID-19 indefinitely. There is a growing concern that once the shelter-in-place order is lifted, thousands of tenants will be evicted from their homes. Eviction protections that were put in place during COVID-19 only last through July 28th in California. Supervisor Dean Preston wants to make those protections permanent in San Francisco. “I mean it’s not even a question there will be a huge number of evictions in San Francisco if we don’t pass permanent protections,” Preston said. Read More

Santa Clara County To Lift Some Pandemic Restrictions On Business, Recreation Friday

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — New parts of Santa Clara County’s economy and civic life will be allowed to reopen Friday after weeks of being shuttered by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the efforts to slow its spread. The county’s health officer announced Monday that in-store retail, outdoor dining, childcare, summer camps and manufacturing will be allowed to resume, as will religious, cultural and civic activities. “The global pandemic is ongoing, and we must continue to protect the health and well being of our entire community, especially those most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID-19,” County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a news release. Read More

State Database Shows Several Unconfirmed COVID-19 Deaths At Skilled Nursing Centers In Berkeley

BERKELEY — A state database shows the deaths happened at Berkeley’s Elmwood Care Center and Chaparral House. The data on skilled nursing homes is being compiled by the California Department of Public Health. A disclaimer on the website explains the numbers include some patients who died after being transferred home, or to hospitals. Patients who contracted COVID-19 and died of something else are also included. A range, rather than the actual number of deaths is used, and both Elmwood and Chaparral had ‘less than 11’ deaths. So far, the city has only officially confirmed one COVID-19 death in Berkeley, and close to 100 infections. Read More

Chinese Hospital Helped Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks In San Francisco’s Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO — One of San Francisco’s most densely populated neighborhoods — considered a high risk for the spread of COVID-19 — managed to stay ahead of the curve with the over a century-old Chinese Hospital leading the way. San Francisco Chinatown was considered a potential COVID-19 hot spot, where thousands of people cram into single room occupancy residences called SROs. “We were worried,” said Chinese Hospital CEO Dr. Jian Zhang. Zhang realized the serious risk early on when China deployed doctors to COVID-19’s ground zero in Wuhan, during Chinese New Year, a major holiday. Read More

‘A Pandemic On Top Of A Pandemic’; Newsom Acknowledges Systemic Racism Fueling Protests

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday described the racism fueling the last five days of civil unrest “a pandemic on top of a pandemic” and called on leaders and citizens alike to work to end systemic racism of society’s institutions. Governor Newsom was joined by faith leaders in Sacramento during Monday’s public address at Genesis Church to talk about the weekend’s protests. Before the governor spoke, he met with those leaders to discuss the state’s response to the violence and unrest across California. Genesis Church Pastor Tecoy Porter talked briefly prior to Gov. Newsom taking the podium. Read More

Ex-MLB Star Kevin Youkilis Enduring 80% Loss At Bay Area Beer Business

LOS GATOS — In a previous life, professional struggles for Kevin Youkilis meant going 0-for-12 in three games with the Boston Red Sox. Youkilis carried a .281 lifetime batting average, so droughts at the plate were scarce. Today, Youkilis faces a different kind of professional struggle, and his concerns are much more relatable to those trying to keep their head above water during a national crisis. Youkilis is the owner of Loma Brewing Company in downtown Los Gatos. Pre-pandemic, his taproom was a popular place to grab a craft beer and a bite. The double IPA brew Greek God of Hops — a nod to his nickname as a player — was a favorite among beer connoisseurs. Read More

Redwood City Church Holds 1st Public Mass Since Shelter-In-Place With Archbishop

REDWOOD CITY — Catholic Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone presided over Mass at a church in Redwood City Monday morning, as public religious services were allowed to resume under a revised health order in San Mateo County. Several dozen people appeared to be in attendance, wearing masks and social distancing in the pews for the service at Saint Pius Catholic Church, according to a livestream of the service posted on the church’s website. “It’s interesting that the ending of our shelter-in-place coincides with Pentecost, which is the ending of those first Disciples ending their shelter-in-place,” Cordileone said in a brief homily. One of the most important dates on the calendar for Christians, Pentecost was on Sunday. https://cbsloc.al/3dpQh0mRead More

Blood Bank Vitalant Begins Testing Donations For COVID-19 Antibodies

SAN FRANCISCO — Vitalant, formerly known as Blood Centers of the Pacific, announced Monday that it will begin testing all blood donations for COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies. The non-profit blood collection organization serves hospital patients throughout the Bay Area and has a critical need for blood donations. Vitalant will use the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved antibody test on each blood donation with the hope that it can provide local medical officials with more information on the virus. “While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease,” Vitalant chief of marketing Cliff Numark said. Read More

Gilead Says Drug Remdesivir Helped Moderately Ill Coronavirus Patients

FOSTER CITY — A Bay Area biotech company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Gilead Sciences, based in Foster City, gave few details on Monday but said full results would soon be published in a medical journal. Remdesivir is the only treatment that’s been shown in a rigorous experiment to help fight the coronavirus. A large study led by the National Institutes of Health recently found it could shorten average recovery time from 15 days to 11 days in hospitalized patients with severe disease. Read More

Reopening: Point Isabel Shoreline In Richmond Open; Dogs Must Stay On Leash

RICHMOND — Point Isabel Regional Shoreline in Richmond is reopening Monday with leash restrictions after being closed as part of the local health orders to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the East Bay Regional Park District. The 23-acre shoreline park at the west end of Central Avenue in Richmond is popular for dog owners because of its policy that allows dogs to be off-leash as long as they are under the owner’s voice control. However, the reopening Monday will be with the restriction to keep dogs on leash, a restriction in effect throughout all parks in the district. Read More

Berkeley Public Library Reopens Book Drops, Extends Borrowing Deadlines To July

BERKELEY — The five locations of the Berkeley Public Library remain closed for the time being, but the book drops have reopened for patrons to return books and media items. “All returns will be quarantined for at least 72 hours, as is recommended by conservation experts,” the library said in an announcement. “As soon as staff can check-in the items following the 72 hour quarantine, your account will be updated.” Due dates on borrowed material has been extended to July 1. The system doesn’t charge overdue fees on most items. Items borrowed from the Tool Lending Library should not be returned at any of the book drops because it creates safety issues and can damage the library’s sorting equipment. Read More