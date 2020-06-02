Comments
PINOLE (CBS SF) — A grass fire in Pinole off Appian Way threatened houses Tuesday night before fire crews were able to contain the fire.
Details were scarce, but the grass fire apparently started shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly burned about a half an acre. Police and fire units responded and could be seen at the location in video shot by Chopper 5.
Contra Costa Fire crews appeared to have the fire under control as of about 11:15 p.m. There were a number of references to the fire found on Twitter, but no information from official agencies.
No evacuations were reported in connection with the fire.
