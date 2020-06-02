VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Even with a local curfew in place, violence erupted in Vallejo late Monday and early Tuesday as stores were looted, arrests were made and there was an officer-involved shooting outside a Walgreens.

Vallejo officials had locked down the city with a dusk-to-dawn curfew earlier in day “based on recent information regarding planned looting.” The curfew began at 8 p.m. and limited travel around the city to just essential personnel.

Still, there were numerous postings on social media reporting looting and vandalism within the city. On Monday night, city officials posted on social media — “VPD is actively receiving reports of riot-related criminal activity and is working to respond to the incidents.”

Vallejo police said at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of looting and their investigation led to the parking lot of a Walgreens in the 1000 Block of Redwood St.

Officers opened fire on a suspect there, but no other details were released. Video of the scene shows damage to the Walgreens drive-thru window and a heavily damaged silver truck in the parking lot.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Vallejo police officers apparently shot one suspect while a second suspect rammed a police car and fled. The suspect sped at 100 mph into Rodeo, where the car was abandoned in Highway 4 and the suspect captured as he tried to flee on foot.

No police officers were injured in the incident. The condition of the suspect in the officer-involved shooting was not immediately released.

Video also recorded the high-speed pursuit of another looting suspect that ended with a woman in custody and a trunk full of allegedly stolen wigs.