SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Warriors head coach Steve Kerr continues to voice his displeasure with President Trump on social media.

Kerr posted a series of tweets following the President’s controversial photo-op holding a Bible outside of a Washington D.C. church Monday night. Police officers used tear gas to break up a peaceful protest outside of the White House in order for President Trump to make his way over to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The expression ‘Stick to Sports’ has never applied to Kerr. With nearly 600,000 followers on Twitter and a podcast co-hosted with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Kerr uses his platform to speak out on issues far bigger than basketball. He is one of the NBA’s most outspoken voices when it comes to social issues.

On Tuesday, Kerr along with former 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin, former Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich collaborated on an editorial for USA Today titled “Hold Police Accountable For Black Deaths and Start Right Now.”

