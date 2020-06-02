SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Warriors head coach Steve Kerr continues to voice his displeasure with President Trump on social media.

I feel so much better seeing him hold the Bible. Now I know he is a moral man driven by family values and a strict set of personal ethics. This changes everything. pic.twitter.com/6EpXfDnafI — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020

Kerr posted a series of tweets following the President’s controversial photo-op holding a Bible outside of a Washington D.C. church Monday night. Police officers used tear gas to break up a peaceful protest outside of the White House in order for President Trump to make his way over to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Not sure anyone out there needed confirmation that Trump holding a Bible was nothing more than a photo op and publicity stunt, but if you want proof, here you go…https://t.co/4zhmIMxpj7 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020

Let’s be honest though. Trump has never read either one. https://t.co/r73O6qcE7H — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020

The expression ‘Stick to Sports’ has never applied to Kerr. With nearly 600,000 followers on Twitter and a podcast co-hosted with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Kerr uses his platform to speak out on issues far bigger than basketball. He is one of the NBA’s most outspoken voices when it comes to social issues.

On Tuesday, Kerr along with former 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin, former Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich collaborated on an editorial for USA Today titled “Hold Police Accountable For Black Deaths and Start Right Now.”