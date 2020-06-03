Comments
SEARLES VALLEY (CBS SF) – An earthquake struck the Mojave Desert and was felt from Hollywood to Las Vegas, Wednesday evening.
The magnitude 5.5 quake struck about 10 miles south of Searles Valley at 6:32 p.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Searles Valley is a census designated area near the city of Ridgecrest, in northwest San Bernadino County.
There have been at least six aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from from 2.6 to 3.2.
So far, there are no reports of injuries or damages.
