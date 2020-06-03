



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Bay Area Rapid Transit announced Wednesday that it’s accelerating plans to convert more stations to Clipper-card sales only, as part of the agency’s coronavirus reopening plan to increase contactless payments.

According to a statement by the transit system, four stations are eliminating sales of paper tickets this month, with additional stations being converted in the months to come. Eventually, the plan is for all stations to go Clipper-only.

Paper ticket sales will end at the Dublin / Pleasanton station next week, the Oakland Coliseum station on the week of June 15th, Montgomery Street station on the week June 22nd and Civic Center station on June 29th.

Several stations have already converted to Clipper-only, including 19th Street in Oakland, Embarcadero and Powell in Downtown San Francisco, Downtown Berkeley and the station at San Francisco International Airport. Stations on the recently-opened Antioch extension have never sold paper tickets.

While paper tickets are not being sold at those stations, fare gates will still accept them to enter and exit. At stations with parking lots, one ticket machine will be available for those who need to validate with a paper ticket.

BART said it also plans to expand a feature in the agency’s official app for contactless parking payments. Currently, the feature is only available at Antioch, West Oakland, Hayward, South San Francisco, and El Cerrito del Norte stations.