



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Expensive California COVID-19 Mask Deal Blows Past Another Deadline; Chinese Company Yet To Deliver

SACRAMENTO — A Chinese company paid by California to manufacturer hundreds of millions of protective masks missed a Sunday deadline for federal certification, marking the second time its shipments to the state will be delayed. State officials are deciding whether to give manufacturer BYD more time or seek a refund for about a quarter-billion dollars it already paid up front for the masks, said Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the Office of Emergency Services. The contract requires BYD to repay the money by Friday unless it can reach an agreement with the state. “The state continues to actively explore what’s in the best interest both of taxpayers and the PPE supply chain alike,” Ferguson said. Read More

Sonoma County Sheriff Easing Opposition To Enforcing COVID-19 Restrictions

SANTA ROSA — A few days after Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick confirmed he would not enforce the county health officer’s stay-at-home order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears as if he and other county leaders are trying to get on the same page. In a joint statement issued Monday, Essick and Sonoma County Board of Supervisors President Susan Gorin announced that the county will begin looking at ways to loosen some restrictions. The statement says that while the order delaying the latest reopening phase will remain in effect until next Monday, the county will launch the “Sonoma County Economic Recovery Taskforce” in order to determine how best to shift from the more restrictive stay-at-home approach to a “risk-based model.” Read More

San Francisco Businesses, Residents Cope With Curfew As Shelter Order Relaxed

SAN FRANCISCO — Just as more restrictions under the coronavirus shelter-in-place were being lifted in San Francisco, the new curfew is posing new challenges for businesses and residents. Italian eatery A16 in the Marina is closing an hour earlier than usual in light of the city’s 8 p.m. curfew on Tuesday. The San Francisco restaurant had been getting by with take out and delivery services. “The pandemic makes everything very hard, but the loss of hours means loss of revenue and that makes the situation very precarious,” said the restaurant’s wine manager George Cole. “It’s hard for us to pay our bills right now, and it’s suddenly very much harder.” Cole says he usual walks at least an hour home to SoMa after his shift. Read More

Daycare Centers For Essential Workers’ Kids Offer Glimpse Into Future Of Child Care During COVID-19 Pandemic

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO — As more COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, the people who have been taking care of the children of essential workers have seen what the future looks like for daycare, summer programs and schools, as cities reopen. When emergency room nurse Cheyenne Lang goes to work at Seton Medical Center, she knows her 11-year-old daughter Luci Ena Tiziano is in good hands. She sends her to daughter to the North San Mateo Boys and Girls Club, in South San Francisco. “It’s really been a lifeline to have this available,” Lang said. “I really appreciate what they’ve done here.” The peninsula Boys and Girls Club one of 700 Boys and Girls Clubs nationwide that remained open to care for children of essential workers during the shelter in place. Read More

Santa Clara County Businesses Prepare For Limited Reopenings, Outdoor Dining

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County was the first in the Bay Area to impose a shelter-in-place because of the coronavirus pandemic and they have been one of the last to begin loosening it. Tuesday, the County Health Officer announced that some businesses can reopen starting June 5th – with conditions, of course. For two months the San Pedro Square Market in San Jose has been shut down; it’s 17 food and beverage vendors left with no business at all. On May 18, Ron DeVries was able to reopen his Pizza Bocca Lupo restaurant for take-out service only, and he says it’s not the same as having people eat there. “That’s what we are about, right? The whole experience of being in this beautiful space,” said DeVries. Read More

Contra Costa County Reopening Stores, Businesses, Camps, Allows Services With ‘Close Customer Contact’

MARTINEZ — Contra Costa County is expanding the number of businesses and services allowed to reopen in its latest COVID-19 health order which covers shopping, childcare, social gatherings, even protests. As of June 3, outdoor retail shopping, businesses, and outdoor museums will be allowed to reopen. The order also allows services that require ‘close customer contact’ such as car washes, house cleaning and pet grooming. Childcare and kids camps of all kinds will be able to operate with limitations. Previously, only those serving children of essential workers were allowed to open. Libraries will be allowed to offer curbside pickup. Read More

Zoom’s Revenue Soars 169% As People Flock To Service During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN JOSE — The Zoom boom is real. Zoom, based in San Jose, said Tuesday that its revenue skyrocketed 169% from the prior year to $328 million for the three months ending in April, as it became the go-to video-conferencing service for many stuck at home during the pandemic. The company reported an even more astronomical spike in business customers. There were roughly 265,400 companies with more than 10 employees using its platform, a 354% increase from the year prior. Shares of Zoom rose nearly 4% in after-hours trading Tuesday following the earnings report. As of Tuesday’s close, the stock had tripled since the beginning of the year. Read More

San Mateo Health Officer Urges Vigilance Amid Reopening, Says Hospitalizations Rising

SAN MATEO COUNTY — While San Mateo County continues the process of reopening businesses, the county’s health officer urged residents to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Dr. Scott Morrow made the remarks Monday, as a new health order went into effect on the Peninsula. The revised order (.pdf) allows for the opening of houses of worship, retail stores and beaches with modifications. The county had moved into Phase 2 of reopening on May 18th. “We are already seeing an upward trend in hospitalizations with the modifications that have already been made. This means the virus is likely now circulating at higher levels than before,” Morrow said. Read More