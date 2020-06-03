SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A huge crowd gathered near Mission High School in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon for one of the Bay Area’s biggest George Floyd protests yet.

The gathering of what appeared to be thousands of protesters filled part of Mission Dolores Park and spilled across multiple city blocks around Mission High on 18th Street.

The demonstration was organized by the group Nopeacenojustice San Francisco, is part of nationwide protests over Floyd’s death and began at 4 p.m. on 18th Street, just outside the high school.

San Francisco police were estimating the crowd to be about 10,000 as of 5 p.m.

The protesters are set to march to the Mission Police Station at 17th

and Valencia streets, according to organizers.

The SF Department of Emergency Management tweeted that SF Muni was rerouting service around the area of the protest in the Mission District.