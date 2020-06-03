SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The warm sun and sand made for a magnificently beautiful Ocean Beach day. Even the parking lot was open.

Unless you’re with your family, you must still stay 6 feet apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Hellman and his daughter came from Oakland.

“Yeah, we came from Oakland and crossed the bridge to get here. The temperature differential is actually hotter in San Francisco today that it was in Oakland,” said Hellman

Keeping social distance was easy Wednesday. No big crowds but still lots of folks and lots of kids.

The Chapman family came in from Pittsburg. Mom and her three kids have set up camp.

“It is really nice,” said Page Chapman. “You know, I’ve never been here before but we live inland where it’s going to be 100 degrees!”

It was her children’s first time ever on Ocean Beach. Wild horses couldn’t contain their excitement as they splashed, squealing in the surf.

Many people said that they were just glad, even if for only a few hours, to escape and recharge from the serious situation gripping our nation.

Gabe Radu said he was happy to get a moment of peace with the family.

“Well, on a scale of 1 to 10 today’s — let’s say 10,” he said.

“You gotta look forward to better days. you know,” said a bicyclist riding on the sea wall.

Chapman says she’s keeping her kids close this week.

“I have a whole itinerary this week. We’re going to go to Calaveras Big Trees and stuff like that tomorrow.”

According to the forecast, she will find more hot weather there, too.