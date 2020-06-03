SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A confrontation inside a 7-11 located near the San Jose State campus escalated early Wednesday into a stabbing that left one person dead and three others being treated for wounds at a local hospital.

San Jose police said the incident began at around 12:46 a.m. at the 7-11 store located at 401 S. 6th St.

Officers responded to calls of a disturbance at the store and found two adult male victims suffering from at least one stab wound each. The victims were transported to a local hospital where one died from his injuries a short time later.

The other victim remained in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While officers were still at the scene investigating the stabbing, they were advised of two additional adult male victims had transported themselves to a local hospital also suffering from at least one stab wound each.

Those two victims were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A neighbor told KPIX he heard screaming rushed out of his home. He said that at least of the injured men had rushed inside the store to help a friend.

Other witnesses said two of the victims were brothers.

“I heard noise from my bedroom and came out to look,” the neighbor said. “One of the girls said a fight broke out in the 7-11. One of the boys ran in to check on his friend. He came out holding his chest and bleeding.”

Homicide detectives were on the scene. No suspects have not been identified or apprehended.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-277-7867.