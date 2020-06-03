SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A quiet evening took a sudden turn in the South Bay Tuesday with downtown protesters, a sideshows and police investigating an officer-involved shooting in San Jose in the hours after the city’s curfew went into effect.

Videos from social media showed large groups of protesters on the ground in San Jose at dusk.

Chopper 5 spotted a demonstration on the move through city streets just after 9 p.m.

Chopper 5 was over San Jose City Hall at around 10 p.m. when a large group of police officers swarmed the area after people lit several flares in the street.

A short time before that, a car could be seen doing donuts in an intersection adjacent to city hall during a mini-sideshow.

A few arrests were seen being made on video.

Police investigators were also at the scene of a shooting involving San Jose police officers.

The incident happened on Mission Street between 8th and 6th Streets just blocks from San Jose Police headquarters some time after 10 p.m.

There was no word on what caused the gun fire or if anyone was injured. Police have streets in the area closed down.

Despite days of protests, San Jose officials confirmed Tuesday it will be the first major Bay Area city to lift its curfew.

It will expire at dawn on Thursday. Protesters have argued that the curfew violated their civil rights.