



(KPIX 5)– The Bay Area has played host to numerous protests following the death of George Floyd and other people of color killed at the hands of police. Not everyone is able to protest right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we know some are looking to do more, or just learn more. Here is a running list of resources, local and national, that are helping fight racial and social injustice.

Black Lives Matter

#BlackLivesMatter was founded in 2013 in response to the killer of Trayvon Martin being acquitted of murder. Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

Campaign Zero

Campaign Zero was launched activists tied to Black Lives Matter. Campaign Zero identifies themselves as “a comprehensive platform of research-based policy solutions to end police brutality in America.”

Know Your Rights Camp

Funded by ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, Know Your Rights Camp, is a free campaign to raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement.

Color of Change

Formed in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Color of Change “designs campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and champion solutions that moves all people forward.”

NAACP and NAACP Legal Defense Fund

For over 110 years, the NAACP has made it their mission to “secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.”

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is a major legal fund fighting for racial injustice and seeks equality for all Americans.

ACLU

For 100 years, this nonprofit organization has provided nonpartisan and legal advocacy.

National Lawyers Guild, San Francisco Bay Area Chapter

The San Francisco NLG provides legal support for those protesting and organizing against injustice. The organization has legal observers that document police violence to help people navigate through the criminal legal justice system.

Anti-Police Terror Project

The Anti-Police Terror Project (APTP) is a “is a Black-led, multi-racial, intergenerational coalition that seeks to build a replicable and sustainable model to eradicate police terror in communities of color.” The group supports families “surviving police terror in their fight for justice, documenting police abuses and connecting impacted families and community members with resources, legal referrals, and opportunities for healing.”

People’s Breakfast Oakland

This West Oakland grassroots organization serves the local homeless community with essential resources like food, clothing and hygiene packs to “over 5000 of Oakland residents”. The organization is currently raising money to bail out black protesters, as well as, providing legal support.

The Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

Based in Oakland, it’s named after civil rights activist Ella Baker, and founded in 1996 by Van Jones. The center organizes “black, brown and low-income people to shift resources away from prisons and punishment, and towards opportunities that make communities safe, healthy and strong.”

We Re-Member

This non-profit was founded by Bay Area natives, Cairo and Natasha, provides education about tackling bias and discrimination by providing education about the Middle Passage and the impact of enslavement.

BAOBOB Directory

BAOBOB stands for Bay Area Organization of Black Owned Businesses. Head to their website, and sign-up to view their list of black-owned restaurants, beauty salons, yoga studios, clothing lines and more.

The Black Bay Area

“The Black Bay Area focuses on building relationships and community with the Black population residing and visiting the San Francisco Bay Area. As the Black population is moving outside of the Bay Area, our goal is to fight against gentrification by focusing on positive stories from the community, reinvesting in Black businesses, and building community awareness of issues affecting Black Bay Area residents.”

Black Earth Farms

This is a grassroots organization consists of Pan African & Pan Indigenous farmers that educates and trains community members to “build collectivized, autonomous, and chemical free food systems in urban and peri-urban environments” throughout the East Bay. Right now the group is delivering free food to Black people who have been arrested and bailed, injured or traumatized during the Oakland protests.

The East Oakland Collective

The EOC “is a member-based community organizing group invested in serving the communities of deep East Oakland by working towards racial and economic equity. With programming in civic engagement and leadership, economic empowerment and homeless services and solutions.”

If you see an organization that’s missing, tag us on social media with #KPIX.