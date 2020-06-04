SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A slow-moving wildfire fueled by tinder-dry brush grew to more than five acres early Thursday as it burned in the steep, rugged terrain of the south San Jose hills.

San Jose Fire Battalion Chief Robert Culbertson said his agency received several calls reporting the blaze around 3 a.m. Crews rushed to the hills but were immediately challenged by the remoteness of the terrain.

“It’s very difficult access,” he told KPIX 5. “It took us about an hour to first find the fire through a small network of cattle roads. It’s really difficult terrain. Some of the access roads actually had trees across them.”

About 60 firefighters rushed to the scene from San Jose Fire and Calfire. Fortunately, wind conditions were relatively calm as the blaze was being fueled by brush that had been dried out by several days of record heat.

Culbertson said no structures had been threatened so far. The fire was slow moving and had grown to just over 5 acres at sunrise.

Air support from Calfire was likely to join the battle later in the morning.

Culbertson said there was no estimate as to how soon the fire would be contained.