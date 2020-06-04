SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old who allegedly drove his truck into a group of George Floyd demonstrators over the weekend has been arrested on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Investigators said that on Saturday night a red pickup truck was seen accelerating toward Old Court House Square, where a protest was underway. The truck turned eastbound onto Fourth St., then southbound onto the alleyway (east side of OCHS), then westbound Third St.

Rather than leave the area, investigators said, the truck turned northbound on the alleyway, south of Old Court House Square. The driver was confronted by numerous protesters who believed he was trying to run them over. After a few moments, the suspect accelerated through the alley.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped by police at Fourth St. and B St. The driver was identified and provided a statement, but no victims initially came forward. So the driver was released from the scene.

By Monday, no victims had contacted police. To continue the investigation, investigators sent out a press release asking for help in identifying witnesses and victims.

Several people contacted detectives to provide information. One victim was identified and interviewed.

After witness interviews, a suspect interview, a victim interview, and review of evidence (including videos), probable cause existed to arrest the driver.

Since the suspect is a 17-year-old male and is a juvenile and by law, his name was not released.