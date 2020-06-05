SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Lakeville Fire, Lakeville Highway, North Bay, Petaluma, Wildfire

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Cal Fire units in the North Bay Friday afternoon have responded to a wildland fire burning along the Lakeville Highway south of Petaluma, according to authorities.

Cal Fire tweeted about the fire at 4 p.m. The fire is burning on the 4500 block of Lakeville Highway south of Petaluma in Sonoma County.

The so-called Lakeville Fire is currently 20 acres and 0% contained. CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as information becomes available.

Comments