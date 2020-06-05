PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Cal Fire units in the North Bay Friday afternoon have responded to a wildland fire burning along the Lakeville Highway south of Petaluma, according to authorities.
Cal Fire tweeted about the fire at 4 p.m. The fire is burning on the 4500 block of Lakeville Highway south of Petaluma in Sonoma County.
#LakevilleFire CALFIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit crews are on scene of a wildland fire in the 4500 block of Lakeville Hwy south of Petaluma in Sonoma County. Fire is currently 20 acres and 0% contained.
Updates to follow. #CALFIRELNU #CALFIRE pic.twitter.com/b7czieUTZI
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 5, 2020
The so-called Lakeville Fire is currently 20 acres and 0% contained. CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as information becomes available.
