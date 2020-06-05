



FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm brush fire that was threatening structures at Red Top and McGary Road.

The Fairfield Fire Department tweeted about the fire near the Fairfield/Cordelia border at around 5:17 p.m. Conditions are windy, with winds being clocked at over 40 mph.

Fairfield firefighters are working a 2nd alarm brush fire with structures threatened at red top and the McGary Road. Please avoid the area call — Fairfield Fire Dept. (@Fairfieldfire) June 6, 2020

The fire was burning near I-80 and sending up a massive plume of smoke. Cal Fire and other regional fire departments are reportedly assisting with the fire.

Medic units standing by for multi-alarm vegetation fire at Red Top Rd & McGary Rd in Fairfield, CA pic.twitter.com/iwF3chfPAN — Medic Ambulance (@MedicAmbulance) June 6, 2020

There were some reports that the Fairfield fire was suspicious. The latest blaze in the region comes only two days after a large brush fire in nearby Suisun City destroyed or damaged 11 homes.

That fire is being investigated as arson. No one has been arrested so far.

Suisun City Fire Chief Justin Vincent said the fire is considered arson even if the suspects didn’t intend to burn down nearby buildings and homes. Once those suspects are arrested, the chief said they would face “reckless arson” charges.

“I’m angry, this is not acceptable. Reckless burning is not acceptable. We need to be better than this,” said Vincent.