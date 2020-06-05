



SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — Alameda County firefighters are at the scene of a fire in San Lorenzo burning at the historic Lorenzo Theater, authorities said.

The Alameda County Fire Department got the call regarding the fire at 16080 Hesperian Boulevard in San Lorenzo at about 5:30 p.m.

Twitter account first tweeted about the fire shortly after 6 p.m.

Firefighters on scene at the old San Lorenzo theatre for a working fire on Hesperian ave. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/3hXxfbvJ2G — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 6, 2020

The account later posted video showing firefighters fighting defensive fire from the building’s exterior.

Breaking: Today at 5:30 Pm, Alameda County Firefighters are on scene for a working fire at the Old San Lorenzo theatre in San Lorenzo. Crews are actively fighting the fire. Please avoid the area. The media area will be at the corner of Paseo Grande and Hesperian Blvd. pic.twitter.com/J737jF6NXw — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 6, 2020

The public is being advised to avoid the area.

According to its website, the Lorenzo Theater was opened in 1947. The 700-seat, single screen theater has a classic art deco style to its facade.

The nonprofit organization Lorenzo Theater Foundation was formed in 1999 to work for its preservation and restoration.

The 73-year-old theater closed in 1982, according to cinematreasures.org, which also says the theater was designated as a California Historic Resource in 2001.