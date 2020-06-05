SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 61-year-old man was killed and a 59-year-old female injured when another cyclist slammed into them on a popular San Jose bicycling trail Thursday afternoon.

Investigators have released an image of suspect taken by a witness as he fled the scene of the fatal hit-and-run crash, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

According to police, the incident took place at about 4:56 p.m. on the Guadalupe River Trail, directly under the Tasman bridge. The 61-year-old and his companion were were traveling in a northbound direction when the suspect allegedly slammed into them head-on.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Both injured victims were transported to a local hospital where the man died a short time later. The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect was described as a possible Hispanic male, in his 30 years, 5’ 7” to 5’ 9” tall, hair in pony tail.

This was San Jose’s 22nd traffic fatality and the 2nd trail bike fatality of 2020.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm his identity and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike O’Brien of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP (7867). Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.