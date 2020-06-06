PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Fire crews have stopped forward progress of a wind-whipped wildfire that had grown to more than 100 acres Saturday evening near the Lakeville Highway southeast of Petaluma, authorities said.

The fire roared to life Saturday afternoon as 30-40 mph gust whipped through the area. Calfire immediately dispatched crews and air support to battle the blaze.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. along Stage Gulch Road between Lakeville Highway and Old Adobe Road.

@CALFIRELNU Thank You!!!! You guys are amazing. Watching you guys was Incredible. Thank you.#Gulchfire pic.twitter.com/lG5pMBM2fM — Keller Estate (@KellerEstate) June 7, 2020

By 7:19, Calfire said its crews and air tankers had halted forward process of the fire at 107 acres which was burning near a vineyard and surrounding field were tender-dry after a week of record heat.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #GulchFire off of Stage Gulch Road and Lakeville Highway, North of Lakeville in Sonoma County is 107 acres. Change in acreage due to better mapping. pic.twitter.com/8RAcKtVNkg — Jonathan Cox (@firechiefcox) June 7, 2020

Fortunately, the winds were coming off the Pacific, carrying humidity with them.

Calfire officials said the fire still remained active and was not contained.