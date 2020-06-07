HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Two men were hospitalized in serious condition Sunday after their boat capsized in the waves near Half Moon Bay State Beach about 2 p.m., Cal Fire reported.
One victim was taken by ambulance and one by helicopter, Cal Fire said.
No other victims were located and no further details were immediately available.
BOATING ACCIDENT: A boat overturned in the waves right below Half Moon Bay State Beach Campground. Two men were rushed to the hospital, one by ground, one by air. Both were in serious condition. No other victims were located. pic.twitter.com/4u4Phe2Y9X
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 7, 2020
