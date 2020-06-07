SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Two men were hospitalized in serious condition Sunday after their boat capsized in the waves near Half Moon Bay State Beach about 2 p.m., Cal Fire reported.

One victim was taken by ambulance and one by helicopter, Cal Fire said.

No other victims were located and no further details were immediately available.

