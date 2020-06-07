UNION CITY (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Fire Department and Union City police department are at the scene of a grass fire near Dry Creek Park and the flood control area near Westgard and 11th streets, officials said Sunday afternoon.
“It does not appear that structures are in danger at this point, but heavy smoke is reported in the area,” Union City police said in an announcement shortly before 3 p.m.
The fire is near the BART line and BART said it has suspended service between South Hayward and Fremont station and closed the Union City station.
AC Transit bus Line 99 serves the South Hayward, Union City and Fremont stations.
Railroad IC: Crews in Union City are on scene for a vegetation fire near Atlantic Street that is threatening structures, with multiple explosions from propane tanks. A first alarm assignment is en route to assist. pic.twitter.com/qOVNXUJ2yQ
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 7, 2020
