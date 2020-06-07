SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Aiding by calming winds, a small army of firefighters battled the Quail Fire near Vacaville as it grew to more than 1,200 acres early Sunday and continued to destroy homes and other structures.

The gusty 30-40 mph winds that whipped the blaze into a wall of flames in the mostly rural area of tender-dry fields Saturday had subsided overnight but the images from the early morning battle were frightening as Northern California’s wildfire season got off to an early and intense start.

Several hundred firefighters from Calfire and surrounding agencies as far away as San Ramon had joined the fight as the fire quickly spread eastward late Saturday. They were aided by air tankers until nightfall.

The Quail Fire was burning in rural Solano County between Vacaville and Winters has forced mandatory evacuations on Pleasants Valley Road, Cal Fire said.

A fire evacuation warning advisory was also issued for residents east of Pleasants Valley Road, north of Lakeview Drive, south of Allendale Road and west of Highway 505.

More than 80 other structures remain threatened late Saturday night with several others destroyed. So far no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials said they first received word of the wildland fire on the 8000 block of Quail Canyon Road north of Vacaville in Solano County around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

As of 9 p.m., the fire had grown to 1,200 acres and was only 5 percent contained.

#QuailFire off of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, Southwest of Winters in Solano County is 1200 acres and 5% contained. Evacuations are in progress. pic.twitter.com/szpEUwaUAB — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 7, 2020

With the continuing concerns over possible exposure to the coronavirus, Solano County Public Health will be providing screening at the evacuation center.