‘Social Bubbles’ Allowed; Outdoor Dining, Religious Services Still Restricted

OAKLAND — Starting Monday, Alameda County residents can gather in “social bubbles,” and childcare providers and some businesses can resume operations under certain conditions, health officials announced this week. The county’s relaxed shelter-in-place orders will allow small outdoor gatherings of residents from different households. The social bubbles can consist of up to 12 people and should be maintained for three weeks, according to the revised orders issued Friday by Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan. To limit contact, participation is limited to one social bubble at a time, and social distancing and face coverings are still encouraged. Read More

Wineries Welcome Go-Ahead to Reopen Tasting Rooms With Restrictions

ST HELENA — On Friday, Governor Newsom issued orders to allow wine tasting to resume in California but, as much as Napa Valley wineries have been looking forward to the news, it still caught a lot of them by surprise. V Sattui winery in St. Helena is one of the few wineries allowed by law to sell food so they’ve been using their outdoor picnic area to attract business. When Friday’s directive was issued, they were able to mobilize about 30 staffers to the tasting room. “We sell 100 percent of our wine either here at the winery or online,” V Sattui Winery president Tom Davies told KPIX. “So the ability of us to do tastings is critical for the success of our winery … we are just so happy.” Read More

BART Adding Trains As Workers Return From COVID-19 Shutdowns

OAKLAND — BART officials will be adding extra trains Monday after weeks of service cuts because of a lack of riders during the coronavirus shelter in place. The commute line will be adding three trains to the morning and afternoon commute on the Yellow Line between Pleasant Hill to Daly City. In the morning, the three added trains will originate at Pleasant Hill at 6:16 a.m., 6:46 a.m. and 7:16 a.m. The added service will create a 15-minute frequency of commuter trains from 6 a.m. to 7:30am on BART’s busiest line. In the afternoon, the three added trains will originate at Daly City at 3:55 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. –creating a 15-minute frequency between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Read More

San Francisco Offers ‘Pop-Up’ COVID-19 Testing for Demonstrators

SAN FRANCISCO — Health officials across the country worried recent anti-police brutality protests will lead to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. In San Francisco, the city set up a popup testing site at the Saint Mary’s Cathedral parking lot Cathedral Hill. The testing is free but people must make an appointment online at http://projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19. San Francisco health officials said people who have attended a protest or who plan to attend one should get tested. UCSF epidemiologist George Rutherford said it’s hard to prevent virus transmission when thousands of demonstrators are gathered in tight spaces. Read More

Sonoma County Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions For Dine-In Restaurants, Wineries

SONOMA — Judging by the sizable turnout in downtown Sonoma Saturday evening, tourists and residents are eager to get back to normalcy as the county’s health restrictions were eased. Sonoma County relaxed restrictions on restaurants, wineries, hair salons and houses of worship. Diners are now allowed inside, but tables must be six feet apart. Masks should be worn by servers. KPIX 5 observed rigourous cleaning and sanitizing at multiple establishments. An hour after opening Saturday evening, the Swiss Hotel restaurant was at capacity. Read More

Santa Clara County Schools Superintendent Says More PPE Needed To Reopen Campuses

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan said Friday that school staff and faculty still do not have the required amount of personal protective equipment necessary to reopen campuses to students. Dewan said the district would need both state and local assistance, not only in acquiring protective equipment but also in maintaining uncovered costs for certain educational programs and after-school childcare as schools begin to reopen later this year. Dewan said reopening schools would depend on several local factors such as testing capacity and the availability of sanitizing and disinfecting products. The county’s public schools must also welcome students back to class with equity in mind, she said. Read More

Santa Clara County Reopening: Businesses Still Face Challenges As More Restrictions Are Lifted

SAN JOSE — In-store retail and outdoor dining is now allowed in Santa Clara County, but many business owners said Friday that it is far from business as usual for them. “That’s been the biggest challenge, as these restrictions went into place, how do we address them and manage them and still stay successful,” said Willow Glen’s Yuki Sushi owner Jennefer Koopman. “Then as they’re being lifted, what makes sense for us.” Koopman has been offering to-go meals and said business has been steady. But she was among other restaurant owners who said outdoor dining could do more harm to their bottom line than good. Read More

State Lawmakers Would Spare K-12 Schools COVID-19 Budget Cuts If Federal Aid Is On The Way

SACRAMENTO — In an unusual move to reach a consensus early, California Assembly and Senate leaders have announced they have agreed on a state budget that would rescind all cuts to K-12 and higher education that Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed. But there is catch. Congress must pass and President Donald Trump must sign an aid package for states that would include $14 billion for California. In a joint statement, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego; Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood; and chairs of respective budget committees said there was a “strong likelihood” that Congress would deliver additional federal relief. Read More