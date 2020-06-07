



BEN LOMOND (CBS SF) — Steven Carrillo, the alleged gunman who ambushed and killed a Santa Cruz sheriff deputy and wounded two other law enforcement officers, was a staff sergeant assigned to Travis Air Force base and may have a connection to the slaying of a Federal Security officer killed in Oakland during a night of violence related to the death of George Floyd.

In a statement Sunday, the FBI said it was investigating a connection between Carrillo’s white van and a similar vehicle that may have been used in the fatal shooting of Federal Protective Services Officer David Underwood and the wounding of a second officer on May 29th during a night of unrest last week when an Oakland protest over the death of George Floyd turned violent.

“We are actively working with the Santa Cruz County Sherriff’s Department to see if there are any connections to the shooting at the Oakland federal building,” the FBI said in its Sunday statement. “At this time, we have no new information to release.”

FBI investigators were among the law enforcement officials at Ben Lomond crime scene Saturday night.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, called the Oakland shooting an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Carrillo has been stationed at Travis since 2018 and was member of the base security team. No other information was available about his service and his familiarity with explosives.

Investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances behind the ambush of the two deputies with gunfire and improvised explosives.

Meanwhile, deputies were set to gather Sunday at 2:26 p.m. at Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Department headquarters for a memorial vigil for 38-year-old Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. Sheriff Jim Hart chose 2:26 p.m. because that was when his agency got the first call of an officer down during a violent confrontation between Gutzwiller, another deputy and Carrillo.

At a Saturday night news conference, a grief-stricken Hart said his agency received a 911 call at 1:30 p.m. of a suspicious white van parked off the road near Jamison Creek near Ben Lomond in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

“The caller saw guns and bomb making materials inside the van,” he said.

Gutzwiller and another deputy responded and saw the van driving away. They tracked it to a home in Ben Lomond. When they got out of their vehicles they “were ambushed with gunfire and improvised explosive devices.” At 2:36 p.m. a call went out reporting an officer down.

“Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Hart said. “Another deputy was either shot or struck by shrapnel and struck by a car as the suspect fled the property. We are hopeful the deputy will recover.”

Carrillo, who was reportedly armed, was tracked down by other officers and wounded in his apprehension. Hart said the suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment and would be charged with first degree murder and other charges.

A CHP officer also suffered a hand wound in the incident and was expected to survive.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family,” Hart said, “He was the kind of person we all hope to be. Today, we lost a hero. We are grateful to have known him and we mourn with his family.”

The District Attorney’s Office is investigating the case.