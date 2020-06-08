



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland native, Grammy award-winning Motown artist Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters died Monday morning, according to a report. She was 69.

In an interview with TMZ, her sister Anita said, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Born in Oakland, California, siblings Patricia ‘Bonnie’ Pointer, June and later Anita and Ruth formed the Pointer Sisters in the 1970s. Bonnie sang lead vocal on their Grammy award-winning single ‘Fairytale.’

Bonnie launched a solo-career with Motown Records, in 1978, and the remaining trio went on to record such R & B dance hits as ‘Jump (For My Love), ‘I’m So Excited,’ and ‘Automatic.’ Her biggest hit was the disco single, ‘Heaven Must Have Sent You.”

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

Born to Reverend Elton Pointer and his wife Sarah, Bonnie and two of her sisters, Ruth and Anita graduated from Oakland Tech High School, in the 60s. They all sang in the gospel choir at their father’s church, the West Oakland Church Of God.

Bonnie is survived by her 2 sisters, Anita and Ruth. No word as to the cause of her death.