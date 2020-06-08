Comments
GILROY (CBS SF) – A Caltrain struck a person trespassing on the tracks Monday evening, according to the San Mateo County Transit District.
It happened around 7 p.m. just north of the Gilroy Caltrain Station, according to spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew. The train, carrying an 6 passengers, was southbound when it hit the individual.
“Emergency personnel are on scene and have taken the individual to a local hospital for observation,” said Bartholomew.
Trains were stopped in the area. No onboard injures were reported.
You must log in to post a comment.