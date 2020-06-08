Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a three-alarm structure fire in Oakland Monday afternoon.
The fire was burning a multiple-unit, two-story building at 4226 Park Blvd. near Wellington St. in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood. Smoke was billowing from the burning building and could be seen from miles away.
The mixed-use building has commercial units on the first floor and residential units above.
The Oakland Fire Department says firefighters rescued two employees from the roof. No injuries were reported.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. A number of streets are closed in the area.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
