SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating the early Monday morning slaying of a man who was found on an Alum Rock neighborhood street, authorities said.
In a press release, San Jose Sgt. Enrique Garcia said his agency received a call at about 4:42 a.m. reporting a man down in the street in the 1500 block of Alum Rock Ave.
Responding officers found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects have been identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting was under investigation.
The identity of the victim will be released after his identity has been confirmed by the coroner’s office and next of kin has been notified.
All westbound lanes of Alum Rock Ave. and eastbound lanes of East Santa Clara St. at Highway 101, as well as the northbound Highway 101 off ramp to Alum Rock Ave. will be closed until about noon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.
