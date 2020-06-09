SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A BART employee who interacts with the public tested positive for the coronavirus, BART officials said they learned Tuesday afternoon.

Before the test, the employee had on gloves and a mask and kept themselves at a distance from others when they were working.

The person is now in quarantine, according to BART officials.

The employee last worked among members of the public on Sunday. The person was not in close contact with the public but worked in stations and on trains in the BART system, BART officials said.

Other employees who came in contact with the infected employee are also in quarantine for testing.

BART officials said this is the first employee on the front lines of the system to test positive for COVID-19. Two employees who work off the front lines have tested positive and no one who was in contact with them tested positive for the virus.

BART officials said both employees have recovered.

Every 24 hours in-service BART cars are fogged with disinfectant. Places people regularly touch are wiped with disinfectant at the end of each car’s run.

Stations are also cleaned multiple times each day with places people regularly touch wiped down at least six times per janitorial shift.