SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The San Jose City Council is considering a sweeping package of reforms aimed at re-writing the rules of engagement between police officers and protesters.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia’s department is facing withering criticism of its handling of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, with some questioning the department’s use-of-force policies.

“Does that mean in the face of chaos we didn’t make mistakes. Of course not. Of course we did. Are there things we’re not proud of? Of course, there are. We’re human beings and we made mistakes. And I think the true measure of that is how we can correct those mistakes moving forward,” said Chief Garcia in a sit-down interview with KPIX 5 before appearing before the city council.

Mayor Sam Liccardo has outlined a series of changes to crowd control techniques by police, hoping to limit the use of tear gas, rubber bullets, batons and flash-bang devices.

The city council is considering an outright ban on rubber bullets which the mayor described in a memo as “a very imprecise tool” with a “high probability of inaccuracy.”

“I think the fact that so many people got hurt with these projectiles and they were just innocent protesters needs to be look at further,” said Councilman Johnny Khamis.

Chief Garcia says he’s pledged to join other departments in refusing to hire officers who’ve been fired or left other law enforcement agencies because of misconduct.

“This police department doesn’t hire officers who come with a history of gross misconduct. But we’re going to take a stand with other departments that may not have the same standards as the San Jose Police Department,” said Chief Garcia.

Garcia sat beside the head of the San Jose Police Officers Association during the interview. It was a bit of stagecraft that underscored the importance of that relationship to any reform efforts.

“Our representation for our people will be there. But if an officer did wrong, I support discipline,” said SJPOA President Paul Kelly

“We need to have officers buy in. One of the things I’ve said in the four years I’ve been chief is I can come out and talk to you and say all the right things,” said Garcia. “But if my officer who works at 3 a.m. on a Tuesday doesn’t feel the exact same way and treats someone with disrespect, what I say means nothing.”

The city council scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday to finalize its decision.