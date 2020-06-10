SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Sexual assault survivors of a South Bay swim coach currently serving 40 years behind bars are claiming USA Swimming didn’t do enough to protect them during the 1980s.
Six women have filed a series of civil suits against USA Swimming.
The suits stem from the passage of Assembly Bill 218, the landmark legislation that extended the statue of limitations for reporting childhood sexual abuse.
In this case, the woman claim that the organization created a culture of abuse and predatory behavior which enabled then San Jose-based coach Andrew King to manipulate and assault over a dozen underage swimmers.
King was sentenced on multiple sexual-abuse charges a decade ago.
“The sexual abuse began when I was 11 years old and ended when I was 16,” said one of the plaintiffs, Debra Grodensky. “He groomed my family, my friends, my teammates. I believe my life trajectory would have been drastically different if USA Swimming didn’t have the culture that enabled coaches to sexually abuse their athletes. “
KPIX 5 has reached out to USA Swimming for comment but has not heard back.
You must log in to post a comment.