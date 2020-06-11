CONCORD (CBS SF) — Authorities in Concord on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a recreational vehicle fire that burned under Highway 4 in Concord earlier this week.

The RV fire was initially reported by several parties beginning just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Multiple units responded to the scene and found a fully involved RV on fire under the highway. Concord Police and the California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. At 3:42 p.m., the incident commander reported the fire under control.

An immediate investigation conducted by the District’s Fire Investigations Unit and Concord Police quickly identified a suspect — 27-year-old Concord-area transient Jade McCoy.

McCoy, who was on probation from a previous arson conviction for setting an exterior fire in 2019, was arrested without incident at around 5 p.m. Monday. The investigation revealed McCoy intentionally set the fire in the

RV that she and her boyfriend had been living in parked on Port Chicago Highway under Highway 4.

The arson occurred after a verbal altercation between the two parties. McCoy’s possible involvement in other recent fires in the area is currently under investigation. She is in custody in the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Detention Center in Martinez.

Concord Police filed the case with the District Attorney on June 9 and action is pending.