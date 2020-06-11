SANTA CRUZ (KPIX 5) — Many destinations in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties are about to re-open to tourists for the first time since March.

“I think everyone wants to get away. I’m going crazy,” said Donovan McCutcheon, who visited the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk from Modesto.

“Even if it’s just going down the street, everyone just wants to get out of the house,” he said.

Many of the food booths are serving everyone’s favorites.

“Who doesn’t love corn dogs, cotton candy, all the food staples at the Boardwalk will be available tomorrow and beyond,” said Kris Reyes, a Boardwalk manager.

But it’s not a full reopening. Most of the arcade games and all of the rides, including the Giant Dipper are still in lockdown because of the pandemic.

“The main thing we want people to know is that we are taking extraordinary measures to make sure that everyone who visits the Beach and Boardwalk is safe and healthy,” Reyes said. “We have procedures and protocols in place for all of our employees including wearing masks at all times.”

Although the beaches are supposed to be open only for people to exercise and remain closed for sunbathers until July, there was practically no enforcement of those rules Thursday.

But the biggest changes starting tomorrow have to do with restaurants and hotels. Outdoor dining will be allowed.

And hotels like the Chaminade Resort are gearing up to welcome out of town guests for the first time since shelter in place began in March.

“We miss our customers, our guests. It’s been really quiet around here for 3 or 4 months and we couldn’t be more excited tosee people back here dining and visiting us at Chaminade,” said Kevin Herbst, the resort’s General Manager.