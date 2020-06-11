SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal transportation officials have given the Bay Area Rapid Transit agency $2 million and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority more than $1.5 million Thursday for development projects aimed at improving access to public transportation.
The Federal Transit Administration officials said the BART funds were to be used on six heavily used stations in the Richmond BART corridor, with a focus on advancing development on BART land at the Ashby, North Berkeley, El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond stations.
For the South Bay, the funds were earmarked to conduct detailed development planning that focuses on the proposed 28th Street, Downtown San Jose, and Santa Clara heavy rail stations of the BART to Silicon Valley Phase II Extension.
Only one other California project received funding — the Riverside County Transportation Commission and its eight stations along the 24-mile Perris Valley Line commuter rail extension project that began service in June 2016.
The BART funding award was largest of the $22.97 million awarded to 23 organizations around the country.
“We are proud to support our local partners as they plan for transit-oriented development that better connects residents to jobs, education and services,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams in a press release. “This funding will help improve the quality of life of riders in communities across America.”
The Pilot Program for TOD Planning funds comprehensive planning projects near public transportation that improve access, encourage ridership and spur economic and mixed-use development.
