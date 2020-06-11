SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five San Francisco Bay Area residents have been arrested on federal charges for attempting to burglarize a Vacaville gun shop.
U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced that Donte Marcel Anderson, 31, of Antioch; Desteny Estrella Leilani Salazar, 22, of San Francisco; Donley Thompson, 27, of Pinole; Tracy Whitfield, 31, of Pittsburg; and Adrian Oscar Duran, 23, of San Francisco were in custody on charges related to an attempted June 1 break-in at Vacaville’s Guns, Fishing and Other Stuff.
They are charged with possession of a stolen firearm and burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer.
According to court documents, police responded to reports of suspicious activity at the two-story gun and outdoor recreation store. As officers arrived, they saw four vehicles fleeing the scene.
After a high-speed chase, one vehicle, a rented minivan, was stopped and its five passengers were arrested after a foot pursuit. According to the criminal complaint, inside the minivan officers found bolt cutters, a power saw and 13 handguns with price tags still on them from the store.
If convicted, the defendants face a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for both counts.
