ANTIOCH (KPIX 5)– It’s the classic story of a young cat “kitten around” – a mischievous stray causes chaos, only to be adopted into a loving home. This time it happened on a Bay Area freeway.
At around noon on Wednesday, an officer with the Contra Costa CHP offered a helping hand when he spotted a woman, named Marissa, scrambling to save a kitten hidden under her vehicle. Marissa had pulled over on the Bailey Road on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4 in an attempt to rescue the kitten.
Teamwork makes the Dream work. Marissa rescued this little kitten that was running around the road & then hid under our Patrol car. She adopted the little kitten into her family❤️ She’s our #hero for the day. Full story on IG: https://t.co/rtFwvh0BHl pic.twitter.com/CHtlIWK4v1
— CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) June 11, 2020
A tow truck driver had pulled up to block a lane to give Marissa some protection from traffic, and the CHP officer was able to relieve the tow truck driver, parking the patrol vehicle next to her.
Showing off its cat-like reflexes, the young cat quickly moved from under Marissa’s vehicle to under the CHP officer’s cruiser.
Eventually, Marissa was able to retrieve the kitten and ended up adopting it.
The Contra Costa CHP was so impressed with Marissa’s dedication of helping the stray, they dubbed her “Hero for the Day” on their social media accounts.
