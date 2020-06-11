SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose’s Alum Rock Park was reopening Thursday with limited parking and restrooms available after being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said the park opens at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., with parking lot entry closed after 6:30 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own water because drinking foundations in the park remain closed, and use of the picnic tables and barbecue pits are still not allowed, according to the city.
Social distancing practices must remain in effect for visitors to the park.
San Jose closed more than 1,000 park amenities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted shelter-in-place orders in Santa Clara County and elsewhere around the Bay Area, and are reopening them in phases in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.
Another part of the city’s park system that reopened recently was its 13 dog parks, which opened again on Tuesday. The latest updates on San Jose’s parks and their statuses can be found at bit.ly/prnsreopens.
You must log in to post a comment.